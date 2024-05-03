Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.26 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after purchasing an additional 328,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,690,000 after purchasing an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

