Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.34 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ALLETE by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ALLETE by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

ALLETE Stock Up 0.9 %

ALE stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.