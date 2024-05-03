Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wingstop by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.6 %

WING stock opened at $381.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 135.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.55 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

