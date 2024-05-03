Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.69 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded UDR from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $37.57 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.