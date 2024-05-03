Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Middleby were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 54.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.