Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,911,000 after acquiring an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 56,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $85.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock valued at $20,920,934. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

