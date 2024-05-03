Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,932 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in TEGNA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 43,750 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $643,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,667,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.15 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.50.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

