Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,941 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 268,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 120.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,301,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,748,000 after buying an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $38.54 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

