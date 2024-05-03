Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,809,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 90.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,709,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,107,000 after buying an additional 811,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 419,638 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,263,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $6,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.8 %

TPX stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

