Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American International Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in American International Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 598,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 98,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in American International Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

American International Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.