Reviewing NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeurAxis and Hyperfine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $2.12, indicating a potential upside of 166.95%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than NeurAxis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.84 -$14.63 million ($4.59) -0.72 Hyperfine $11.03 million 5.17 -$44.24 million ($0.62) -1.28

This table compares NeurAxis and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NeurAxis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeurAxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% Hyperfine -401.00% -44.89% -40.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine beats NeurAxis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors. Hyperfine, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

