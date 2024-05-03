Reviewing Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) and ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and ANTA Sports Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $349,000.00 20.18 -$4.62 million ($0.37) -1.30 ANTA Sports Products $7.97 billion 4.25 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

ANTA Sports Products has higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A ANTA Sports Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sacks Parente Golf and ANTA Sports Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and ANTA Sports Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -804.76% -142.42% -97.57% ANTA Sports Products N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANTA Sports Products beats Sacks Parente Golf on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sacks Parente Golf

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

About ANTA Sports Products

(Get Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands. It provides management, product design, logistics, and information technology services; manufactures shoe soles; holds trademarks; and develops and manages properties. It is also involved in the exporting and importing activities; and retailing of sporting goods. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.