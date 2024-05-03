Richard Miller Acquires 54,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,419.04).
Tullow Oil Stock Down 2.2 %
Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50).
About Tullow Oil
