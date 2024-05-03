Richard Miller Acquires 54,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Richard Miller acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,440 ($24,419.04).

Tullow Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11. Tullow Oil plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.94 ($0.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

