Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

RVSB opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

