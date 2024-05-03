Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on RVSB
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.