Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 3.27.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.