Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Antero Resources Price Performance
AR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.25 and a beta of 3.27.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
