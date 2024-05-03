Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 151.02% and a negative net margin of 5,037.88%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $229,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

