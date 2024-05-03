Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Root Price Performance

Shares of Root stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Root has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Root

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Root by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Root during the third quarter worth about $1,315,000. HST Ventures LLC raised its position in Root by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Root by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Root by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

