Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $84.68. Root shares last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 492,376 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 60.68%. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 423,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

