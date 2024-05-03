Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after buying an additional 120,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $510.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.