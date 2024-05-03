Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target to $3.40

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,110,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

