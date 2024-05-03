Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.96.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.16 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.