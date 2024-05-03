Roth Capital Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FANG opened at $197.63 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.