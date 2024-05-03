Roth Capital Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AON stock opened at $280.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.57 and a 200-day moving average of $312.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
