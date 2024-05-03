Roth Capital Weighs in on Aon plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $280.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.57 and a 200-day moving average of $312.92. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after buying an additional 50,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.