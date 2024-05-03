Roth Capital Weighs in on Standard Motor Products, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SMP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $726.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.45%.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 65.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

