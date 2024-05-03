Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Rotork Stock Down 1.1 %
Rotork Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.
About Rotork
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
