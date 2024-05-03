Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ROR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.65) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 319.40 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 315.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,456.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.80 ($4.33).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rotork’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

