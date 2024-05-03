Royal Bank of Canada Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $112.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.72. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $107.46.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,065,003.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.