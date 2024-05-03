Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$41.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

TSE:FN opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.02. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 33.65%. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.9252815 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

