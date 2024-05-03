Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$9.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GIP opened at C$2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

