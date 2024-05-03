Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.71) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,212 ($15.22).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,528.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,045.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,033.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

