Royal Bank of Canada Trims Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Target Price to $18.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coursera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

