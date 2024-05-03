RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $100.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.21. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.55%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,426. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 8,351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in RTX by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

