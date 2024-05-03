Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,856 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,856 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 594.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of AAP opened at $74.92 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $127.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

