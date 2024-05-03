Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,681,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,526,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,180,000 after buying an additional 77,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

