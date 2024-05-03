Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $20,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,404,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 702,339 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.