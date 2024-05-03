Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 31,233 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,065 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of F5 worth $20,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,052 shares of company stock worth $2,050,633. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.75. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

