Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 48,265 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $20,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

