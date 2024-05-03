Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 649 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of M/I Homes worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $118.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.10. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,663. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

