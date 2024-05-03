Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,098,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.3 %

América Móvil stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

