Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

