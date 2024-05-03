Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE CM opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

