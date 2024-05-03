Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.56 Million Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after buying an additional 270,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.