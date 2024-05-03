Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.76 Million Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,376 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

THS opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

