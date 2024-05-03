Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.91 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $96.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.