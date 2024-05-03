Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.88 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,459 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,473,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,727,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,237,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,605,000 after buying an additional 109,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSG opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

