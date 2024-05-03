Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

