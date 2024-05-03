Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,295 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,449,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,232 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,755,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,974 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 872,672 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,598,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,451,000 after purchasing an additional 765,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $51.65.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

