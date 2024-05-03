Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045,971 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 413,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $18,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $8.47 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

