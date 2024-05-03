Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 852,569 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 12.2 %

NYSE TROX opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

