RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RXO were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RXO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 919,720 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,942,293 shares of company stock valued at $39,332,736. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Up 5.9 %

RXO stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 503.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.