Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 20.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Safehold by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Safehold by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Safehold Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.89 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.65%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.